Cell-O-Core Plant Closing In Sulphur Springs

The Cell –O – Core plant in Sulphur Springs has closed its doors and will not re-open. Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell confirmed the closing. No information has been released concerning the number of employees whose jobs were affected. Cell-O-Core was a major manufacturer of plastic straws and the exclusive manufacturer of biodegradable Penka products. The Sulphur Springs facility was housed on CMH Drive in a building owned by the Sulphur Springs – Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation.