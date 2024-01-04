ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Mark Patrick Header 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Cell-O-Core Plant Closing In Sulphur Springs

 

The Cell –O – Core plant in Sulphur Springs has closed its doors and will not re-open.  Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell confirmed the closing. No information has been released concerning the number of employees whose jobs were affected. Cell-O-Core was a major manufacturer of plastic straws and  the exclusive manufacturer of biodegradable Penka  products. The Sulphur Springs facility was housed on CMH Drive in a building owned by the Sulphur Springs – Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved