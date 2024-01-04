Sandlin Header 2022
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Thursday’s Sports

Mavericks (20-15) 126 – Trail Blazers (9-24) 97

NBA

Wednesday

Hawks (14-19) 141 – Thunder (23-10) 138

Rockets (17-15) 112 – Nets (15-20) 101

Pelicans (21-14) 117 – Timberwolves (24-9) 106

Mavericks (20-15) 126 – Trail Blazers (9-24) 97

Luka Doncic scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half, Kyrie Irving added 29 in his second game back from a heel injury, and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Portland Trail Blazers 126-97 on Wednesday night.

Thursday

Bucks (24-10) at San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at 6:30 pm TNT

NHL

Thursday

Avalanche (24-11-3) at Dallas Stars (22-10-4) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

NFL

Saturday

Steelers (9-7) at Baltimore Ravens (13-3) at 3:30 pm ESPN+

Texans (9-7) at Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at 7:15 pm ESPN+

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Kansas dismissed three felony charges related to accusations that Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will. Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

COLLEGE

Wednesday

No. 10 Texas (14-1) 74 – Texas Tech (12-3) 47

No. 11 Kansas State (14-1) 72 – Houston (9-4) 38

No. 6 Baylor (13-0) 71 – No. 23 TCU (14-1) 50

Thursday

Women

Texas A&M Lions (5-5) at New Orleans Privateers (3-8) at 6:30 pm

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is in New Orleans to begin the Southland Conference portion on Thursday night against the Privateers. Game time is 6:30 pm. Thursday night is the conference opener for both teams.

Wednesday, Texas A&M University-Commerce announced a partnership with Influxer. The company allows Lion student-athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) via high-quality, personalized merchandise, enabling fans to support them in style.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved