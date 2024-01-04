Thursday’s Sports

Mavericks (20-15) 126 – Trail Blazers (9-24) 97
NBA
Wednesday
Hawks (14-19) 141 – Thunder (23-10) 138
Rockets (17-15) 112 – Nets (15-20) 101
Pelicans (21-14) 117 – Timberwolves (24-9) 106
Luka Doncic scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half, Kyrie Irving added 29 in his second game back from a heel injury, and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Portland Trail Blazers 126-97 on Wednesday night.
Thursday
Bucks (24-10) at San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at 6:30 pm TNT
NHL
Thursday
Avalanche (24-11-3) at Dallas Stars (22-10-4) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
NFL
Saturday
Steelers (9-7) at Baltimore Ravens (13-3) at 3:30 pm ESPN+
Texans (9-7) at Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at 7:15 pm ESPN+
On Wednesday, prosecutors in Kansas dismissed three felony charges related to accusations that Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will. Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss three counts of aggravated sexual battery.
COLLEGE
Wednesday
No. 10 Texas (14-1) 74 – Texas Tech (12-3) 47
No. 11 Kansas State (14-1) 72 – Houston (9-4) 38
No. 6 Baylor (13-0) 71 – No. 23 TCU (14-1) 50
Thursday
Women
Texas A&M Lions (5-5) at New Orleans Privateers (3-8) at 6:30 pm
The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is in New Orleans to begin the Southland Conference portion on Thursday night against the Privateers. Game time is 6:30 pm. Thursday night is the conference opener for both teams.
Wednesday, Texas A&M University-Commerce announced a partnership with Influxer. The company allows Lion student-athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) via high-quality, personalized merchandise, enabling fans to support them in style.