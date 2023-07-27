Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 27)

Taj Ramel Lee

Wednesday morning at 8:43, Paris officers executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Askins Drive. It was for the arrest of Taj Ramel Lee for an Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath offense. They arrested Lee and discovered illegal narcotics within the residence, including Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Testosterone (Unprescribed). Officers charged Lee with unlawful possession of these items, manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, and Possession of Marijuana. Lee was booked and placed in jail.

The department recovered a stolen vehicle on another property belonging to Lee in the 10-block of E. Booth. This discovery led to a search warrant for a building on that property. During the service of this search warrant, they recovered further narcotics.

Officers made 19 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 109 calls for service for Wednesday (Jul 26).