Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 13)

Paris Police arrested Wilson Dillingham, III, 54, Wednesday morning at 9:15 at his residence in Booker T. Washington Homes. Dillingham had a felony warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation that stemmed from an investigation on May 10, 2019, where Dillingham entered a garage in the 2000-block of Old Bonham Rd and stole a lawnmower. Dillingham was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Jun 12).