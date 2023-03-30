Paris Police Report For Thursday (Mar 30)

Sharia Dannelle Huff

Wednesday at 6:00 pm, a Paris Police Officer took a Criminal Trespass and Felony Stalking Report on Saturday in the 100-block of SE 17th Street. Four days later, another officer worked a new disturbance call. The suspect returned to the scene, kicked in the door, and told the homeowner that she would kill him. The officer talked with 20-Year-Old Sharia Dannelle Huff, 20, of Paris, in front of the residence and observed that she was highly irate. Huff was arrested and booked into the Paris Jail for an outstanding Burglary of Habitation Warrant out of Red River County. After reviewing the video footage, the officer added Burglary of Habitation with Intend of Other Felony.

Jason Thad Greer

Thursday morning at 1:47, Police made a traffic stop on a two-occupant vehicle for expired registration in the 1500 block of North Main. One occupant had a Class C traffic violation and admitted to having drug paraphernalia in her jacket. They also took Jason Thad Greer, 53, of Paris, into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance after a meth pipe and a clear baggie with a clear crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine were in his pocket.

The Paris Police Department responded to 78 Calls for Service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Mar 29).