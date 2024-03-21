Paris Police Report For Thursday, March 21

Debra Jean Brown

At 1:20 Wednesday morning, officers arrested Debra Jean Brown, 56, for an outstanding warrant for Motion to Revoke Probation for DWI 3rd. Brown was arrested at the Probation office, booked, and taken to the county jail.

Bruce Lee Freelen | Ashley Nicole Hensler

Officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of SE 10th Wednesday for an equipment violation. They arrested Bruce Lee Freelen, 43, and Ashley Nicole Hensler, 38. The arrest came after officers located Methamphetamine inside the driver’s area of the vehicle. Freelen, the driver, was arrested and charged with narcotics possession. Hensler later confessed to having Methamphetamine on her person concealed in a pocket of her jacket. She produced the narcotics, and they charged her with possession of drugs. Officers booked both without incident.

Deontae Xavierous Rhines

An officer responded to WalMart Wednesday about shoplifting. The officer observed the suspect, identified by store personnel, attempting to flee the area. They stopped the suspect’s vehicle, who said he was Brenton Williams with a date of birth. Another officer located a Florida ID card identifying the suspect as Deontae Xavieous Rhines, 35. They took Rhines into custody for Failure to Identify by giving a false name. Store personnel advised that Rhines had skip-scanned $176.30 of groceries at the checkout. Security personnel detained him, and while being questioned, he ran from the store to the vehicle in the parking lot. Officers also charged Rhines with theft over $100.00 but less than $750.00.

Kevin Sosthenes Thomas

Thursday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of 26th NE. The driver attempted to flee the car. Officers identified the driver as Kevin Sosthenes Thomas, 25. Thomas had marijuana in plain view, and a warrant check revealed that Thomas was wanted for the Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and a Parole Violation. They arrested Thomas without incident. The Delivery charge was from a 2020 case.

Officers responded to two incidents in which someone entered unlocked vehicles and stole items, including a Michael Kors purse, change, identifying information, credit cards, and a gift card.

On Wednesday, March 20, officers made 17 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 97 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull