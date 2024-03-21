Allergy Season Is Here

This week marks the official start of spring, and as temperatures settle in, the season brings an unwanted guest: allergies.

More than 25% of Americans – approximately 80 million people — suffer from seasonal allergies, which can range from a mild nuisance to a near-debilitating issue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Allergy symptoms can last for several weeks if not months,” said Dr. Lori George, a family medicine physician with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Texarkana. “The key is to recognize your level of sensitivity and try to be as proactive as possible.”

Taking an antihistamine early in allergy season before symptoms start, using an air purifier at home, avoiding outdoor activities in the morning where pollen counts are highest, and tracking your local pollen counts are all ways to prepare for the allergy season.

In the East Texas region, high counts of pollens like cedar, elm, oak, and ragweed are extremely common, and due to humidity, mold spores can worsen symptoms.

It is widespread for a person to develop a sinus infection in addition to dealing with allergies, and those infections usually require prescription medications.

“Allergies and illnesses, like a common cold, can be hard to tell apart as they present very similar symptoms: congestion, sneezing, itchy throat, and runny nose,” said Dr. David Larsen, a family medicine physician with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Tyler. The key difference is that a cold will normally include a period of having a fever and should resolve itself in a few days, whereas allergy symptoms can persist for a much longer period.”

Larsen said that anyone with severe allergies may want to consider allergen immunotherapy, commonly treated through shots or oral droplets, to help desensitize the immune system over extended periods. For those with less severe symptoms, over-the-counter remedies such as antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids, and decongestants should alleviate symptoms.

“If symptoms persist despite over-the-counter remedies, significantly impact daily activities, or continue to worsen over time, it’s best to seek medical attention,” he said. “Individuals with a history of severe allergic reactions, such as anaphylaxis, should also promptly consult a health care provider.”