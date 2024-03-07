Thursday’s Sports

NFL

According to ESPN, the Houston Texans and tight end Dalton Schultz have agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract, with $23.5 million fully guaranteed. Schultz would have been a free agent next week. Schultz spent five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Texans last year.

NBA

Wednesday

Clippers (40-21) 122 – Rockets (27-35) 116

Thunder (43-19) 128) – Trail Blazers (17-44) 120

Thursday

Heat (35-26) at Dalas Mavericks (34-28) at 6:30 pm TNT

Spurs (13-49) at Sacramento Kings (35-26) at 9:00 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Wednesday

No. 1 Houston (27-3 14-3) 67 – UCF (15-14 6-11) 59

L.J. Cryer scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half to lift No. 1 Houston to a 67-59 comeback victory over UCF on Wednesday night that clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title in the Cougars’ first season in the conference. Houston, which moved from the American Athletic Conference, has won a conference tournament or regular-season title in six straight seasons.

HIGH SCHOOL

These three Mt Pleasant Tigers broke school records this season.

Senior Kai Price broke the single-season field goal percentage with 65.1% and set a new career field goal with 57%.

Junior Reggie Webster broke the 100% free-throw percentage in a single season, going 11-for-11, and tied with the most free- throws made in a single season with 125.

Sophomore Carter Chism broke the single-season three-point field goals with 79.

BOY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

ALAMODOME – San Antonio

Thursday

1A

Benjamin (23-1) vs. Gordon (21-6) 8:30 am

Jayton (36-3) vs. Fayetteville (32-5) 10:00 am

3A

Holliday (34-2) vs. Ponder (36-6) 1:30 pm

Hitchcock (32-3) vs. San Antonio Cole (32-9) 3:00 pm

5A

SanAntonio Veterans (40-1) vs. Killeen Ellison (34-5) 7:00 pm

Amarillo (34-4) vs. Lancaster (28-5) 8:30 pm