Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Thursday’s Sports

NFL

According to ESPN, the Houston Texans and tight end Dalton Schultz have agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract, with $23.5 million fully guaranteed. Schultz would have been a free agent next week. Schultz spent five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Texans last year.

NBA

Wednesday

Clippers (40-21) 122 – Rockets (27-35) 116

Thunder (43-19) 128) – Trail Blazers (17-44) 120

Thursday

Heat (35-26) at Dalas Mavericks (34-28) at 6:30 pm TNT

Spurs (13-49) at Sacramento Kings (35-26) at 9:00 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Wednesday

No. 1 Houston (27-3 14-3) 67 – UCF (15-14 6-11) 59

L.J. Cryer scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half to lift No. 1 Houston to a 67-59 comeback victory over UCF on Wednesday night that clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title in the Cougars’ first season in the conference. Houston, which moved from the American Athletic Conference, has won a conference tournament or regular-season title in six straight seasons.

HIGH SCHOOL

These three Mt Pleasant Tigers broke school records this season.

  • Senior Kai Price broke the single-season field goal percentage with 65.1% and set a new career field goal with 57%.
  • Junior Reggie Webster broke the 100% free-throw percentage in a single season, going 11-for-11, and tied with the most free- throws made in a single season with 125.
  • Sophomore Carter Chism broke the single-season three-point field goals with 79.

BOY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

ALAMODOME – San Antonio

Thursday

1A

Benjamin (23-1) vs. Gordon (21-6) 8:30 am

Jayton (36-3) vs. Fayetteville (32-5) 10:00 am

3A

Holliday (34-2) vs. Ponder (36-6) 1:30 pm

Hitchcock (32-3) vs. San Antonio Cole (32-9) 3:00 pm

5A

SanAntonio Veterans (40-1) vs. Killeen Ellison (34-5) 7:00 pm

Amarillo (34-4) vs. Lancaster (28-5) 8:30 pm

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved