Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 14)

Paris Police Officers were advised of a shoplifter leaving a business in the 600-block of Bonham Street. Officers made contact with the suspect in the 900-block of West Kaufman. Officers discovered that the suspect, John Womack, had stolen several electronic items from the business. Womack was placed under arrest and taken to jail. Womack also had prior theft convictions. As a result, officers enhanced his charge to a felony.

Paris Police Detectives made contact with Ladarius Pryor in the 100-block of East Long Avenue, and Pryor had two outstanding warrants out of this department for Aggravated Sexual Assault. Pryor was placed under arrest and taken to jail.

Paris Police Officers responded to a disturbance call at a business in the 3900-block of Lamar Avenue. Reportedly, a manager was attempting to get a fired employee to leave the premises. The employee, Kevin Carranza, was reportedly intoxicated and placed under arrest. A further search of Carranza in jail turned up a small baggie containing cocaine. They charged Carranza with Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance. No photo of Carranza is available at this time.

Paris Police responded to 125 calls for service and arrested six people over the last 24 hours ending Wednesday (Nov 13).