Thursday’s Sports

Photo – Texas Tech Athletics Lions fall 73-46 at the Red Raiders.

NBA

Wednesday

Knicks (4-4) 126 – Spurs (3-5) 105

Rockets (4-3) 128 – Lakers (3-5) 94

Timberwolves (5-2) 122 – Pelicans (4-4) 101

Thunder (5-3) 128 – Cavaliers (3-6) 120

Raptors (4-4) 127 – Mavericks (6-2) 116

The Toronto Raptors finished a two-game sweep in Texas with a 127-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night after doing in the Spurs.

NHL

Thursday

Stars (7-3-1) at Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

NFL

Thursday

Panthers (1-7) at Chicago Bears (2-7) at 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

COLLEGE

There is an ongoing NCAA investigation regarding allegations of off-campus scouting and signal stealing by former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions. Still, Tony Petitti and the Big Ten sent Michigan its notice as required by the sportsmanship policy: “In the event, it becomes clear that an institution is likely to be subjected to” penalties.

Meeting the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team in the regular season for the first time, the Texas Tech Red Raiders collected a 73-46 win in their home opener at the United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday night. Along with being the home opener, Wednesday was also the season opener for Texas Tech, the 2019 NCAA National Finalist. The Lions started the season against two teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament, and the Lions are 0-2. The Lions’ start to the season against tough opponents continues Friday as they face No. 16 ranked Kentucky Wildcats. The tip-off is 6:00 pm CT at Rupp Arena.

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Bi-District Playoff Games

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Kaufman at Kimbrough on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Anna vs. Wilmer-Hutchins at Coyote on Thursday at 7:30 pm

Aubrey vs. Quinlan Ford at Princeton on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Carthage vs. Liberty-Eylau at Pine Tree on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. Atlanta at Lobo on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Jefferson vs. Pottsboro at Paris Wildcat on Thursday at 7:00 pm

West Rusk vs. Redwater at Pirate Stadium on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Daingerfield vs. New Waverly at Henderson on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Newton vs. Queen City at Eakin Stadium on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Cooper vs. Frankston at Rains on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Groveton vs. Shelbyville at Nacogdoches on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Beckville vs. Alba-Golden at Tyler Rose on Thursday at 7:30 pm

Garrison vs. Jewett Leon at Tomato Bowl on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Centerville vs. Joaquin at Diboll on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Honey Grove vs. Ore City at Sulphur Springs on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Mart vs. Cumby in Athens on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Overton vs. Evadale in San Augustine on Thursday at 7:00 pm