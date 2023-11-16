ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris Police Report For Thursday, November 16

Michael Blake Crossland

On Wednesday morning at 9:35, a Paris Officer identified and checked a driver for warrants after initiating a traffic stop in the 100-Block of North Main Street for failing to display license plates. Michael Blake Crossland, 23, had a Felony Capias Warrant-Injury to Child-Elderly-Disabled Individual with Bodily Injury resulting from the investigation of an incident reported to the Paris Police Department in July 2023 of a child physically abused. They booked Crossland into the Paris Jail.

Wednesday morning at 11:27, there was a disturbance in the 3200 block of Clarksville with two sisters and a friend of one of the sisters involved in a disagreement. One sister had a deep laceration on her left pinky and stated that her sister stabbed her in the hand, and the identical sister had also kicked her friend, who is ten weeks pregnant, in her stomach. Officers started an investigation into Felony Aggravated Assault Date-Family-House with Weapon Offenses.

Paris Police Department responded to 46 Calls for Service, Arrested five adults, and made 26 Traffic Stops.

