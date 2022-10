Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 3:29 Wednesday morning to meet with the victim of an aggravated assault. Reportedly, a 26-year-old Paris man had a verbal altercation in the 500-block of E. Houston with a 68-year-old man. As a result, the older man struck the victim in the leg with a square stick with drywall screws. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday (Oct 5).