Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 21)

Rhyan Shane Johnson

Paris Police arrested Rhyan Shane Johnson, 31, of Blossom, in the 3200-block of NE Loop 286. Officers received a Crime Stoppers TIP advising of Johnson’s location. As the officers attempted to contact Johnson, he crawled out of the third-story window and hung to the window ledge, trying to hide from the officers. Eventually, they assisted Johnson into re-entering the window, and officers arrested him on two felony probation violation warrants. Johnson is on probation for two convictions of possession of a controlled substance more than one, but less than four grams. Johnson is in Lamar County Jail.

Kevin Wayne Justice

Paris Police arrested Kevin Wayne Justice, 43, of Lamar County, at 1:22 Wednesday afternoon in the 4300-block of Bonham St. Justice had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. During the arrest, officers found Justice in possession of methamphetamine and charged him with a controlled substance. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday (Oct 20).