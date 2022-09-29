Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 29)

Roderick Dewayne Scales

At 1:57 Wednesday afternoon, Roderick Dewayne Scales, 40, of Paris, turned himself in at the Paris Police Department on a warrant that charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four but less than 400 grams. The warrant stemmed from an investigation where they witnessed Scales selling narcotics. Officers booked Scales and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested 12 people on Wednesday (Sep 28).