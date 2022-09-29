ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Young Title Company Header
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2022
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 29)

Roderick Dewayne Scales

At 1:57 Wednesday afternoon, Roderick Dewayne Scales, 40, of Paris, turned himself in at the Paris Police Department on a warrant that charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four but less than 400 grams. The warrant stemmed from an investigation where they witnessed Scales selling narcotics. Officers booked Scales and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested 12 people on Wednesday (Sep 28).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     