Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 6)

Bryan Lee Thompson

Paris Police arrested Bryan Lee Thompson, of Paris, as a fourth person involved in the burglary in the 1500-block of E. Price. Police received the case last Tuesday. They arrested Thompson on a Rusk County warrant and while being questioned about the reported burglary, he admitted being involved. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

William Raymond Thompson

William Raymond Thompson, 24, of Dallas, was arrested at the Lamar County Probation office Wednesday on a felony motion to revoke probation warrant. He was placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a complainant in the department’s lobby Wednesday afternoon. The person claimed someone had used his personal identification information to obtain electricity at a residence on NW 1st in 2011. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested six people on Wednesday (Sep 5).