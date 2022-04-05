Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Apr 05)

Jeremy Jess Renfro

Jeremy Jess Renfro, 40, of Arthur City, was arrested at 3:15 Monday afternoon on a parole violation warrant at the Paris District Parole Office. They placed Renfro in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with the victim of an aggravated assault at 6:19 Monday evening. Reportedly, an acquaintance threatened her with a knife and struck her with a baton. It occurred at her residence in the 1700-block of Hubbard St. The suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 2400-block of N Main Tuesday morning at 4:27. The victim had recently purchased the car from a person on Facebook messenger, and due to the vehicle’s poor condition, they left it in a parking lot. The victim received a strange message from the seller stating that the police were looking at the vehicle. The victim then found that it was no longer where they had left it. The investigation continues.

Jambrecia Fulbright

Paris Police arrested Jambrecia Fulbright, 34, at her residence at 6:51 Monday evening. Fulbright had an outstanding felony warrant stemming from a May 25, 2020, investigation where Fulbright “keyed” a vehicle in the 3100-block of Clarksville St, causing over $2,500 damage. They transferred Fulbright to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Apr 4).