Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Apr 11)

Monday morning at 9:56, a husband and his wife told police about fraudulent credit card use. The victims had responded to a fake Gmail from PayPal, which installed Apps on their phones that seemed to have allowed remote access to their devices. They provided a Social Security number, and someone processed a $313.99 transaction through PayPal.

Marquishaq Atonya Taylor

Monday afternoon, a Paris Police Officer responded to a Disturbance in the 200-block of SE 13th. They arrested Marquisha Atonya Taylor, 22, of Paris, for an outstanding Felony Warrant-Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon that resulted from a December 2022 incident, where she had accelerated in a vehicle and tried to hit the same individual that she was in a disturbance with today.

Monday at 2:51 pm, a victim spoke with a Paris Community Service Officer over the telephone and stated someone had locked him out of his Facebook account and believed that whoever took it over had used it or information obtained from Facebook to access his Venmo account. The victim is unaware of any monetary losses from his accounts but did notify his bank and credit agencies. Police filed a report of Fraud Use and Possession of Identifying Information.

Marissa Renee Sanmiguel

A Paris Police Officer was flagged down Monday afternoon by a store clerk in the 700-block of Bonham Street and directed toward a female that had just left the store. The officer arrested homeless Marissa Renee Sanmiguel, 36, for stealing a package of Twang Lemon Lime Flavored Salt valued at $4.99. At booking, they charged Sanmiguel with Theft of Property of less than $2,500 on two or more previous convictions, a State Jail Felony, because she had possession of the stolen property and had three earlier convictions on her criminal history for theft.

Jaylon Terrell King

A boyfriend and his girlfriend engaged in a disturbance in the 1000 block of South Collegiate Drive. The girlfriend had sustained minor cuts to her fingers from a pocket knife. Officers observed her chasing the boyfriend around a vehicle and spraying him with pepper spray. They booked Jaylon Terrell King, 25, of Paris, into the Paris Jail for Aggravated Assault Date-Family-Household with Weapon-First Degree Felony. They booked the girlfriend for Class A-Assault Family Violence.

On Monday evening at 6:00, Melvin Hassell, 91, who friends reported as a Missing Person with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, was in his vehicle in the Braums’ drive-thru-parking lot in the 2000 block of Bonham Street. He seemed to have a medical issue. Paris Fire-EMS checked him and later transported him to the Paris Police Department, where they provided him with accommodations until his family arrived.

The Paris Police Department responded to 77 calls for service, arrested six adults, and made four traffic stops Monday, Apr 10.