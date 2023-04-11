Anti-Drag Bill Passes State Senate

State Senator Bryan HughesThe Texas Senate Monday advanced legislation that would ban minors from drag shows deemed sexually explicit. Senate Bill 12, proposed by Senator Bryan Hughes, defines a sexually oriented performance as one in which someone is naked or in drag. Under the bill, business owners will be fined $10,000 for hosting such events. In addition, drag entertainers performing “lewd” drag in front of children could face a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail. The bill needs to pass the House and be signed by the governor to become law.