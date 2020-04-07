Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Apr 7)

Paris Police responded to a man with a gun call in the 3100-block of NW Loop 286 at 7:40 Monday evening. Reportedly, the victim was traveling westbound on the Loop when a small black SUV entered from the North Main entrance ramp. The SUV vehicle was driving erratically and weaving in and out of traffic. Just before the FM 79 exit, a man in the SUV produced a handgun and began shooting at the victim. He struck the victim’s vehicle several times. The suspect continued westbound on NW Loop 286 and left the scene. The victim was not injured, and the incident is under investigation.

At 5:29 Tuesday morning, Paris Police responded to the 500-block of Bonham about a stabbing. Officers met with a victim that advised that he and another male were walking to a location to purchase drugs when they became involved in an argument. The suspect then assaulted the victim. During the altercation, the victim used a small screwdriver and stabbed the suspect. Police did not locate him for questioning. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and made no arrest the last 24-hours.