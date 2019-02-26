Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Feb 26)

Julique Brashad Franklin

Paris Police arrested a second person in the burglary of a habitation that occurred Monday a week ago (Feb 21) in the 2900-block of Aspen Drive. Julique Brashad Franklin, 21, of Paris, turned himself over to authorities on Monday (Feb 25). He was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Christi Dawn Nelson

Just after midnight Monday, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1600-block of N. Main for not displaying a license plate. The driver, Christi Dawn Nelson, 41, of Paris, was found in possession of prescription pills that she did not have a prescription to possess. Nelson was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested seven people Monday (Feb 25).