Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 4)

Paris Police responded to a theft of copper wire in the 3100-block of Pine Mill Rd at 10:08 Monday morning. The reporting person claimed that someone had climbed a make-shift ladder to gain access to the top of the building. Once on top, the unknown suspects cut the wiring out of several air-conditioning units. The incident is under investigation.

Investigators with the Paris Police Department received information that a known fugitive was at a hotel room in the 2500-block of N. Main. Officers questioned Michael Dewayne Carey, 53, and Tammy Magnuson Enlow, 49, Sumner. Officers found that the two had less than a gram of methamphetamine. They served an outstanding warrant on Carey. Both were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Paris Police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (Jan 3).