Paris Police Report For Tuesday, January 2

Last Friday at 7:58 am, a Community Service Officer took an Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle report of a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 short bed pickup missing from the 1100 block of Grove Street. The incident is under investigation.

At 3:33 last Friday afternoon, a victim reported to a Community Service Officer that his Dodge Pickup had been broken into while parked in the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue, and they took his 308 H&R Survivor rifle, valued at $275 along with a Bushnell scope, valued at $100.

Paris Officers put out a BOLO, Be On The Lookout, Friday evening at 6:39 for a 71-year-old Hispanic male that friends reported as missing. The wife said he left the car, a 2006 Pontiac Vibe, while she was shopping inside a store for about 15 minutes in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Police found the vehicle abandoned in Delta County. On Sunday, December 31, the subject was lying in a shed, and Paris Regional Health evaluated him.

Ricardo Jose Duarte-Smith

Friday night at 9:26, an officer initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Henderson Street for failing to signal its turn. Ricardo Jose Duarte-Smith, 37, originally from Nicaragua, was arrested and taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine.

Earl Junior Williams | Louis Hurley, Jr.

Friday, December 29, at 11:45 pm, Paris Officers initiated a security check in the 800 block of Provine Alley on a vehicle parked off the roadway in the ditch/grass area with no lights on. They made contact with the two subjects inside. Both Louis Huley, Jr., 58, and Earl Junior Williams, 75, were arrested and booked into the Paris Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Crack Cocaine. Georgia Parole Violation also had a warrant for Huley Jr.

Saturday morning at 11:33, officers took an Assault Family-House-Member-Impeding Breath Report at Booker T. Washington Homes. The victim stated that her ex-boyfriend had come over to her apartment after they disagreed on the child custody exchange of their two children. He became angry and choked her. Officers are investigating the incident.

Sunday at 1:49 am, a store employee in the 3000 block of Clarksville Street stated two unknown suspects, described as Hispanic males, held him at gunpoint during the duration of an Armed Robbery. One suspect, wearing a blue hoodie and a dark-colored face mask, had a silver handgun with a black handle and pointed at the victim, while the other, wearing a white hoodie, colored face mask, and yellow gloves, walked behind the counter and removed the money from the cash register. Before Officers arrived, the suspects left on foot, eastbound, toward an apartment complex, with a determined amount of $64.93.

At 2:14 Sunday morning, in the 3300 block of NE Loop 286 and at 2:16 am in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue, two subjects from two separate incidents were each arrested for their first DWIs over the Holiday weekend. Officers booked them into the Paris Jail.

Leah Elizabeth Osburn

On New Year’s Day at 7:30 am, officers arrested Leah Elizabeth Osburn, 45, on a Bowie County warrant at her 100 block of Southeast 21st Street residence. It was for Probation Violation-Attempt to Commit Possession of a Controlled Substance, and they booked her into the Paris Jail.

Christopher Austin Basham

Monday at 3:27 pm, a Paris Officer recognized a passenger known to have outstanding Class “C” Warrants in a vehicle leaving a parking lot in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. He took Christopher Austin Basham, 27, into custody. At booking, officers added a charge of two Felony Offenses-Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Fraud/Use or Possession of Identifying Information for possessing four debit cards and a Texas driver’s license not in his name. He also had four personal checks made out to him, one with bank account information of another subject written on the back.

Paris Police Department responded to 211 Calls for Service, Arrested 22 adults, and made 93 Traffic Stops over the holiday weekend.