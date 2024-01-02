PJC Welcomes Interim President With New Year

When Paris Junior College reopened on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, a new era began at the institution. Dr. Jerry King. King, the former President of Trinity Valley Community College, is a dedicated educator and took the helm as PJC’s interim President. At the same time, the college is searching to replace Dr. Pamela Anglin, who resigned at the end of 2023.

“The Board is pleased and excited to have Dr. King join our team during this transition period. His wealth of knowledge and experience will help guide us through the search process over the next six months. We as a Board look forward to working with Dr. King and the PJC staff in finding our next President of the College.”

King first joined TVCC in the 1970s, and throughout his 45-year tenure with the school, he has served as a business and economics professor, dean of Workforce Education, associate vice president of Workforce Education and Business Affairs, vice president of instruction, and chief instructional officer. He became the sixth TVCC president in 2016 and retired earlier this year.

“I am honored and very excited to serve as interim president at Paris Junior College,” said King. “Paris Junior College has an excellent reputation and tremendous 100-year history of serving the region’s educational and training needs and providing life-changing opportunities for its students. During this transition, I look forward to working with the dedicated PJC board of trustees, faculty, staff, students, and communities.”

King also served as Mayor of Athens from 1995-2005, Board Vice-Chairman of Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative from 2008-2012, President of Athens Noon Kiwanis Club, Vice President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Henderson County United Way, President of East Texas Economic Development and East Texas Tech-Prep Consortium. King has served on the boards of the Texas A&M – Commerce Alumni Association, East Texas Economic Development Board, and Workforce Solutions of East Texas, among many others. He has been recognized as Athens Citizen of the Year and received numerous service awards from his alma mater and the Henderson County Retired Teachers.

A native of Commerce, King is married to retired Athens ISD and TVCC teacher Dosha Hawkins King. They have a son, Clint, daughter-in-law Haley, and grandson, Cruz, who live in New Braunfels. King holds a Bachelor of Science, Master of Business Administration in Business and Economics, and Doctor of Education in Community College Supervision, Curriculum, and Instruction from Texas A&M University–Commerce, formerly East Texas State University.