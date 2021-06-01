Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 1)

Keith Lanell Williams

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 600-block of Fort St at 6:47 Saturday evening for running a stop sign. The driver, Keith Lanell Williams, 41, of Paris, was driving while intoxicated. They charged Williams with driving drunk while a child under 15 was in the car. They took Williams to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a business burglary in the 3100-block of Lamar Ave at 2:34 Saturday afternoon. The victim reported that someone broke a window on the backside of the business to gain access. Once inside, the unknown suspects stole four guns. The incident is under investigation.

Saturday night at 7:56, Paris Police received a report of a burglary of a habitation in the 300-block of Stone Ave. The victim reported that someone had kicked in their front door and taken cash while rummaging through cabinets and drawers. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 200-block of SE 16th St at 3:40 Sunday afternoon. Someone had broken a window on the south side of his home, and jewelry was missing. The burglary occurred sometime between May 26 and May 30. The incident is under investigation.

Stephen Ray Easter, Jr.

Officers observed Stephen Ray Easter, Jr., 31, of Paris, walking in the 300-block of Grove Monday morning at 3:52. Easter had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. The warrant stemmed from an incident in August of 2019 where he had fired a shotgun into a residence in the 600-block of E. Price St. They took Easter to the Lamar County Jail.

Joshua Alexander Henry

Officers spotted Joshua Alexander Henry, 29, of Paris, at his residence, knowing he had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They arrested Henry and placed him in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail. The warrant stemmed from an investigation in June of 2020 where Henry struck a victim with his vehicle.

Paris Police responded to 355 calls for service and arrested six people over the holiday weekend ending at midnight Monday (May 31).