Two Killed In Carthage Crash

Saturday night at 11:01, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-59, approximately nine miles south of Carthage in Panola County. The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling the wrong way on the multilane-divided highway. The driver was southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck a 2015 Ford F150 head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was Morgan Leon Baker, 32, of Timpson. Judge Toni Hughes pronounced Baker at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was Juan Francisco Burgos, 39, of Conroe. Burgos Judge Toni Hughes pronounced Burgos at the scene. Also pronounced at the scene was a one-year-old male child. They transported another passenger, Maria Felix Burgos, 37, of Conroe, to Christus Good Shepard Hospital–Marshall in critical condition, and passenger, a 15-year-old female, to LSU Medical Center–Shreveport in serious condition.