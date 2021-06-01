Cyber Attack Targets Worlds Largest Meat Company

JBS-USA the world’s largest meat supplier, says it was the target of an “organized cybersecurity attack.” JBS, which has its U.S. headquarters in Colorado, said the attack affected some of its servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. JBS has operations in 15 countries and has customers in about 100 countries. Its brands include Pilgrim’s. The company announced that the attack affected some operations at its Pilgrim’s plant in Nacogdoches. Further updates for workers at the facility will be relayed by text message.