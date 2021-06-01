" /> Cyber Attack Targets Worlds Largest Meat Company – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Cyber Attack Targets Worlds Largest Meat Company

1 hour ago

JBS-USA the world’s largest meat supplier, says it was the target of an “organized cybersecurity attack.” JBS, which has its U.S. headquarters in Colorado, said the attack affected some of its servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. JBS has operations in 15 countries and has customers in about 100 countries. Its brands include Pilgrim’s. The company announced that the attack affected some operations at its Pilgrim’s  plant in Nacogdoches. Further updates for workers at the facility will be relayed by text message.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     