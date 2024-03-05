Paris Police Report For Tuesday, March 5

Cherry Rae King

Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Clarksville about a Theft. They contacted Family Dollar personnel and learned that Cherry Rae King, 43, stole items from the store. The officer stopped King as she attempted to leave, and she possessed less than $20.00 worth of items. However, King had two previous convictions for Theft, and they charged her with Theft under $2,500.00 with two prior convictions, a State Jail Felony. They took her into custody without incident.

Officers made eight traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 104 calls for service on Monday, March 4.

Captain John T. Bull