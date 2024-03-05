Aikin Elementary Holds Annual Random Acts of Kindness Art Contest

Aikin Elementary is thrilled to share the exciting news of their 2nd annual Random Acts of Kindness art contest winners. This event celebrates creativity and compassion, showcasing the beautiful ways art can spread kindness and positivity in our community. A special thank you goes out to the APA (Aikin Parent Association) for their generous sponsorship, which has made this event possible. Their support is truly invaluable in fostering a culture of kindness and artistic expression among our participants. Congratulations to all the winners and participants who have made this event a success, and thank you to everyone who has contributed to making our community a brighter and kinder place through art and acts of kindness.