Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Aikin Elementary Holds Annual Random Acts of Kindness Art Contest

4th Grade: Honorable Mentions (not pictured)- D’Arian Cooper and Tristan Allen 1st Place- Maria Ramirez 2nd Place- Veronica Williams 3rd Place- Sloan Withers

Aikin Elementary is thrilled to share the exciting news of their 2nd annual Random Acts of Kindness art contest winners. This event celebrates creativity and compassion, showcasing the beautiful ways art can spread kindness and positivity in our community. A special thank you goes out to the APA (Aikin Parent Association) for their generous sponsorship, which has made this event possible. Their support is truly invaluable in fostering a culture of kindness and artistic expression among our participants. Congratulations to all the winners and participants who have made this event a success, and thank you to everyone who has contributed to making our community a brighter and kinder place through art and acts of kindness.

(Left) Kindergarten: Honorable Mentions (not pictured)- Asher Moore and Elise Paredes. 1st Place- Sebastian Mares 2nd Place- Legaci Black 3rd Place- Monica Higuera-Rios (right) 1st Grade: Honorable Mentions (not pictured)- Owen Price and Makynzlee Snowton 1st Place- Zi’Yon Moore 2nd Place- Saint Carthen (not pictured) 3rd Place- Delaney Oliva
(left) 2nd Grade: Honorable Mentions (not pictured)- Kate Booth 1st Place- Kyndal Davidson 2nd Place- Gaitlin Piper 3rd Place- Carter Bethea (right) 3rdGrade: Honorable Mention (not pictured)- Cerenity Allen 1st Place- Da’Maci Hutchings 2nd Place- Gabe Duncan 3rd Place- Cansas Penrice-Cooper

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved