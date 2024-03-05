Tuesday’s Sports

Mt Pleasant Relays

NBA

Monday

Lakers (34-29) 116 – Thunder (42-19) 104

Tuesday

Pelicans – at Toronto Raptors at 6:30 pm

Spurs – at Houston Rockets at 7:00 pm

Pacers – at Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (37-17-9) at San Jose Sharks (15-39-6) at 9:30 pm ESPN+

NFL

Dak Prescott could enter the final year as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback if there is no resolution on his contract, but he is optimistic.

The Denver Broncos told nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russel Wilson they plan to release him. It is a move that ends a tumultuous two-season run with the team.

Eagles star center Jason Kelce tearfully announced his retirement. Kelce is one of the key leaders for a team that has made six postseason appearances and two Super Bowl trips over the past seven seasons. It closes the book on a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

The Houston Cougars received 52 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel in the men’s poll released Monday to hold the top spot for the second straight week. UConn moved up a spot to No. 2 and had six first-place votes to leapfrog No. 3 Purdue, which had four first-place votes. Tennessee and Arizona rounded out the top five. Baylor is No. 11.

Monday

LSU (26-4) 77 – Kentucky (11-19) 56

No. 21 Baylo4 (23-6) 67 – Oklahoma State (14-15) 45

NCAAM

Monday

No. 11 Baylor (22-8) 93 – Texas (19-11) 85

SOFTBALL

Due to rain, they canceled Today’s NTCC Softball game vs. Arkansas Rich Mountain. They hope to play on Wednesday.

HIGH SCHOOL

East Bernard has named Gilmer Harmony’s Head Coach Jeremy Jenkins their next Head Football Coach.

Mt Pleasant Tiger and Lady Tiger Track competed at home in the Mt Pleasant Relays last Tuesday, February 29. Out of 12 schools represented, all four Tiger teams placed in the top 3. Schools competing included Daingerfield, Gladewater, Greenville, Henderson, Longview, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon, New Diana, Pine Tree, Pittsburg, and Pleasant Grove.