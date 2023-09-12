Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 12)

Tevin Craddock | Sadesha Gray | Terica Gray

Officers went to the 1800 block of Maple Monday afternoon at 12:09 to serve warrants. As the officers arrived, they observed Tevin Craddock fleeing on foot. Craddock was located in a yard in the 1800 block of W. Houston and taken into custody. Two females with warrants for their arrest, Terica Gray and Sadesha Gray, also had fled on foot but were located and taken into custody. Craddock had a previous conviction for Evading Arrest. Officers charged him with Fleeing and Evading with an earlier conviction and his Motion to Revoke the Probation warrant. They captured the two females for Evading Arrest and original warrants of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and local Class C warrants. All were processed and jailed.

James Octavious Jeffery

Monday afternoon at 3:54, officers responded to the 200 block of SW 1st regarding an Assault. Officers made contact with James Octavious Jeffery and the victim. The victim stated that during a verbal confrontation with Jeffery, he had struck them in the face with his fist. The victim said that Jeffery had also thrown a rock at them, missing them but hitting a passing car, and had threatened to kill them multiple times. Physical evidence confirmed the assault claims, and police arrested Jeffery, charging him with the Assault of a Family Member and terrorist threats.

Kamal McWilliams

At 3:22 Tuesday morning, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of 12 SE for a traffic violation. Kamal McWilliams, a passenger, had an outstanding traffic warrant. Officers also found he had a small red baggie in McWilliams’ boot. They located a red baggie with methamphetamine inside where McWilliams was standing. McWilliams was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, and the initial misdemeanor warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officers made 12 traffic stops, arrested eight, and answered 140 calls for service on Monday (Sep 11).