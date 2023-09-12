Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Monday

Athletics (45-99) 4 – Astros (82-63) 0

Angels (68-77) 8 – Mariners (79-65) 5

Rangers (79-64) 10 – Blue Jays (80-64) 4

Tuesday

Rangers (79-64) at Toronto Blue Jays (80-64) at 6:07 pm

Athletics (45-99) at Houton Astros (82-63) at 7:10 pm

Texas (79-64) closed within a half-game of Toronto (80-64) in the wild-card standings. The Blue Jays entered one game ahead of Seattle for the second American League wild card.

NFL

Monday

Jets (1-0) 22 – Bills (0-1) 16

The Jets stun the Bills in OT. They came up with a walk-off punt return touchdown.

COLLEGE

Judge Gary Libey ruled in favor of Oregon State and Washington State in Whitman County Superior Court after they jointly filed a complaint Friday. The ruling for the temporary restraining order prevents a Pac-12 board meeting scheduled for Wednesday. It sets up a preliminary injunction hearing that they expect will determine who makes up the voting members of the Pac-12 board of directors.

They moved the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team’s matches in Arlington this week to the Arlington ISD Athletics Center. The games against North Texas on Friday at 2:00 pm and UT Arlington on Saturday at 2:00 pm were initially set to occur in the College Park Center.

HIGH SCHOOL

Northeast Texas teams in the top 20 after three weeks

6A

18 – McKinney, 20 – Rockwall

5A DI

2 – Longview, 9 – Forney, 11 – Lufkin, 19 – McKinney North

5A DII

1 – Melissa, 5 – Lovejoy, 6 – Texas High, 20 – Ennis

4A DI

1 – Chapel Hill TY, 2 – Anna, 6 – Celina, 12 – Kilgore

4A DII

2 – Carthage, 5 – Pleasant Grove, 12 – Gilmer

3A DI

1 – Malakoff, 10 – Winnsboro, 20 – Jefferson

3A DII

3 – Gunter, 6 – Troup, 7 – Daingerfield, 9 – Hooks, 14 – New Boston, 16 – DeKalb, 18 – Harmony

2A DI

1 – Timpson, 4 – Garrison, 7 – Beckville, 8 – Honey Grove, 10 – Cooper

2A DII

12 – Tenaha, 16 – Carlisle