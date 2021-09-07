Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 7)

Nayeli Ramirez-Hernandez | Justin Wood

Friday, officers made contact with two subjects in the 200-block of SE 8th. They were Nayeli Ramirez-Hernandez and Justin Wood. Both had outstanding warrants, and they placed them under arrest. Upon searching the vehicle, officers located fraudulent checks and illegal pills. Both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to jail. They charged Ramirez-Hernandez with Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info, Poss of a Dangerous Drug, and two Felony Warrants out of Hunt County. They billed Wood with Fraud Use Identifying Info, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, and a felony warrant out of Collin County.

Brittany Lynn Woodard

Saturday, officers responded to a residential fire in the 1900-block of East Cherry Street. Police arrested Brittany Lynn Woodard for Arson concerning the fire.

Melissa Thornburg

Sunday, officers contacted Melissa Thornburgh in the 1200-block of Bonham Street and placed her under arrest for outstanding warrants out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Carol Butler | Ricky Dolan Chase Butler | Shannon Myers

Monday, officers worked a disturbance in the 2500-block of North Main Street. Officers arrived on the scene and located several subjects inside a hotel room. Police found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine inside the room and arrested Carol Butler for Man/ Del CS PG1, Ricky Dolan Chase Butler for Man/Del CS PG1. Butler also had a parole violation warrant. Shannon Myers for Man/Del CS PG1, Myers also had an outstanding warrant out of Red River County for Probation Violation (Burglary of a Building). They took all three subjects to jail.

Paris Police responded to 453 calls for service and arrested 20 people over the holiday weekend period.