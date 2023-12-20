Paris Police Report For Wednesday, December 20

Thomas Dale Wells

Tuesday morning at 10:19, officers observed Thomas Dale Wells walking in the 400 block of W. Kaufman. A warrant check revealed Wells had an outstanding warrant. Officers ordered Wells to stop, which he refused to do, ignoring their orders and proceeding on until he reached a trash can where he discarded two glass pipes commonly used for narcotics. They charged Wells with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Evading Arrest or Detention, and Tampering with evidence. Officers arrested him on the warrant for the charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury stemming from a previous incident on August 15 of this year in which he sprayed a motel owner with pepper spray during an eviction.

Tuesday at 12:12 pm, officers were notified of the theft of a Heavy Duty Dolly from a business in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue. They had left the dolly outside the company, and a video showed an older white male taking it around midnight on a bicycle. The identity of the suspect and the case are under investigation.

Officers were notified Tuesday evening at 6:17 of a 17-year-old female runaway. They had dropped the subject off for work in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue, but they didn’t show up. Witnesses saw the missing individual leaving with two known white males of her own accord. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 11 traffic stops, arrested seven adults, and answered 94 calls for service on Tuesday, December 19.

Captain John T. Bull