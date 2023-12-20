Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

Tuesday

Grizzlies (7-19) 115 – Pelicans (16-12) 113

Bucks (20-7) 132 – Spurs (4-22) 119

Damian Lillard (LI-ard) put up a season-high 40 points to push his career total over 20,000, and the Bucks trounced San Antonio 132-119 on Tuesday night as the Spurs played without Victor Wembanyama (WEM-ban-YA-ma) due to a sore right ankle.

Wednesday

Hawks (11-15) at Houston Rockets (13-11) at 7:00 pm

Clippers (16-10) at Dallas Mavericks (16-10) at 7:30 pm

NFL

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud missed Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans and remains in the concussion protocol. Sources told ESPN they think he might miss a second straight game this coming Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Stroud suffered a concussion in the Texans’ 30-6 loss to the New York Jets on December 10. They don’t expect him to practice Wednesday as he continues to work through the protocol.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Wednesday

No. 10 Baylor (9-1) at New York No. 27 Duke (7-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN

No. 11 North Carolina (7-3) at Charlotte vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (10-0) at 8:00 pm ESPN

NCAAW

Tuesday

No. 24 North Carolina (8-4) 61 – Oklahoma (6-4) 52

Wednesday

No. 10 Baylor (9-0) at Fort Lauderdale vs. Providence (6-5) at 2:30 pm

No. 7 LSU (11-1) at Baltimore vs. Coppin State (3-9) at 6:00 pm

No. 5 Texas (11-0) at Edinburg vs. UT Rio Grande (0-9) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

Omaha (4-6) at Fort Worth vs. No. 25 TCU (11-0) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

Texas A&M lost another former five-star recruit from its 2022 class on Tuesday. Wide receiver Evan Stewart has entered the transfer portal.

Stewart was the No. 13 prospect overall in the 2022 class. He joins five-star Walter Nolen and LT Overton from the same recruiting cycle to leave the program. The Aggies have lost eight of their ESPN 300 commitments from the 2022 class.

Tuesday, Texas A&M University-Commerce announced two future football games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents, beginning the 2024 season at San Diego State and playing at Florida State in 2025. The full 2024 schedule for A&M-Commerce will be released soon. The Lions look ahead to National Signing Day on Wednesday, announcing the first batch of its 2024 recruiting class.

Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant girls defeated Harmony Tuesday night 69-30.