Paris Police Report For Wednesday, February 14

Ervin Dewayne Barry

Tuesday night at 8:02, officers worked a disturbance involving multiple subjects in the 1300 block of Bonham St. While officers were attempting to secure the scene and discover what the issue was, an intoxicated subject, later identified as Ervin Dewayne Barry, 43, approached one of the officers to within arm’s length and began recording with a cell phone. During this time, another suspect in the disturbance, Marquavious Dejantre Williams, 26, attempted to exit the apartment where the officers were conducting the investigation. As the officer tried to stop him, Williams shoved the officer out through a doorway and fled on foot. Other officers pursued Williams, and the initial officer returned to the scene, where he encountered Barry, who was now outside the apartment. He was detained and later arrested for Public Intoxication. They placed Barry in a patrol unit. Barry refused to give his name. Officers recovered his identification and identified him. Barry had an outstanding Parole Warrant from the Texas Department of Pardons and Parole. They charged him with Public Intoxication, Failure to ID as a fugitive from justice, and the Parole Warrant.

Marquavious Dejantre Williams

Officers captured Williams in the 1300 block of Bonham, and he had outstanding warrants from Lamar County for multiple charges and a Parole Warrant for Burglary of Habitation. Officers charged him with these warrants as well as the on-view Assault of a Peace Officer and Evading Arrest, habitual.

Ryan Colby Floyd

Officers responded Tuesday at 12:07 to a man with a gun call in the 2000 block of Hubbard St. They located Ryan Colby Floyd, 38, in the 1900 block of Hubbard. Floyd had possession of a loaded handgun, and they took him into custody. The serial number on the firearm had been tampered with, but they deciphered it and determined someone had stolen it in a Lamar County sheriff’s office case. They arrested Floyd for Theft of a Firearm and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.

Thomas Duane Taylor

Tuesday evening at 6:30, officers worked a disturbance in the 1000 block of SE 6th. They met with Thomas Duane Taylor, 66, on the front porch of the residence. Taylor began to shout and use vulgar language loudly enough to disturb the neighboring residents. He was cautioned about his language several times and finally advised he was under arrest for Disorderly Conduct. Taylor then attempted to assault officers with his fist. He was physically detained and taken into custody. Officers also charged Taylor with Resisting Arrest.

Officers made 13 traffic stops, arrested nine adults, and answered 127 calls for service on Tuesday, February 13.

Captain John T. Bull