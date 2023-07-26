Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 26)

Everett Aker

A Paris Officer contacted Everett Aker at 6th NE and Hickory. Aker was known to have an outstanding warrant from Texas Parole Board. He was arrested, booked, and transported to Lamar County Jail.

John Kenneth Dunlap

Tuesday morning at 9:48, the department received a complaint of an intoxicated person in the 3700 block of Lamar. An officer made contact with an intoxicated John Kenneth Dunlap. Dunlap advised that he used Methamphetamine and Synthetic Marijuana and had an outstanding Parole Warrant. Dunlap broke and attempted to flee on foot, but the officer stopped him with a Taser and found Methamphetamine and Synthetic Marijuana. They charged Dunlap with Possessing a Controlled Substance X2, Evading Arrest, Parole Warrant, and Public Intoxication. He was booked and placed in jail.

Marley Walters

Officers made contact with Marley Walters in the 100 block of W. Neagle Tuesday morning at 11:39. Officers knew that Walters had outstanding warrants for Motion to revoke the probation of Abandoning or Endangering a Child, Assault Causes Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Tampering with or Fabrication of Evidence, and a City of Paris Municipal warrant. Officers booked her into the City Jail.

Tuesday afternoon at 4:13, an officer received a complaint of a stolen rental vehicle from the 3100 block of the NE Loop. The rented vehicle was to be returned by July 5, 2023, and they entered it as stolen, and the investigation will continue.

Officers made nine traffic stops, arrested six adults, and answered 99 calls for service on Tuesday (Jul 25).