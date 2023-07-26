Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Astros (58-44) 4 – Rangers (59-43) 3

Kyle Tucker and Martín Maldonado homered, rookie starter J.P. France worked seven solid innings, and the Houston Astros slapped the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night. The Astros (58-44) moved within a game of the AL West-leading Rangers (59-43). The injury-plagued Astros could see the return of stars José Altuve and Yordan Alvarez on Wednesday when they go for a series sweep and the top spot in the division.

Wednesday

Rangers (59-43) at Houston Astros (58-44) at 7:10 pm

The Atlanta Braves turned a triple play yesterday. It was the first in the majors this season. It came during the third inning of their 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. It also became only the second 8-3-5 triple play in MLB history, with the other having happened in 1884 when the Boston Beaneaters turned it against the Providence Grays.

NBA

Bronny James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest Monday and is in stable condition. Cardiac arrest happens when the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating. Blood flow to the brain and other vital organs stops. Caregivers often use automated external defibrillators and CPR to immediately treat someone who has undergone cardiac arrest. According to the National Institutes of Health, cardiac arrest causes up to 450,000 deaths yearly in the U.S. It’s different from a heart attack, which occurs because of an artery blockage, but the heart generally keeps beating.

NFL

Not two hours after discussing the importance of keeping their homegrown talent on long-term deals, the Dallas Cowboys signed two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs to a five-year extension that sources said is worth $97 million and includes a $21.25 million signing bonus. According to sources, they are guaranteeing Diggs $42.3 million.