Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Mar 20)

Heather Nichols

A traffic stop in the 10-block of SE 2nd St. resulted in the arrest of Heather Nichols for unpaid traffic fines. Nichols was a passenger in the vehicle. She was transported to the Police Department and processed without incident.

James Tyler Rose

Officers of the Paris Police Department Narcotics Division, as well as officers from the Patrol Division, conducted a Search Warrant in the 3300-block of Pine Bluff St. They arrested James Tyler Rose, and seized firearms and ammunition, a large quantity of marijuana, numerous types of narcotics and cash. Rose was transported to the Paris PD for booking without incident.

Officers worked a Burglary of Residence in the 2100 block of E. Cherry. A 32” flat screen television was stolen from inside the unlocked residence. Investigation continues.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700-block of Fairfax in regards to a missing six-year-old child. After a brief search involving members of the Police and Fire Departments, it was discovered that the child had left the residence with a family member. The child was returned home and was uninjured.

Paris Police responded to 113 Calls for service and made two arrests on Tuesday (Mar 19).