Paris Police Report For Wednesday, March 27

Raven Symone Walker

On Tuesday, officers responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of SW 3rd St. The victim advised that Raven Symone Walker, 32, had assaulted her. Officers were able to see physical evidence of the Assault, and Walker admitted that he attacked the victim shortly before the officers’ arrival. Walker was arrested and charged with Assault causing bodily injury. Police took her into custody without incident.

Officers made five traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 119 calls for service on Tuesday, March 26.

Captain John T. Bull