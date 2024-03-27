Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header

Paris Police Report For Wednesday, March 27

Raven Symone Walker

On Tuesday, officers responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of SW 3rd St. The victim advised that Raven Symone Walker, 32, had assaulted her. Officers were able to see physical evidence of the Assault, and Walker admitted that he attacked the victim shortly before the officers’ arrival. Walker was arrested and charged with Assault causing bodily injury. Police took her into custody without incident.

Officers made five traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 119 calls for service on Tuesday, March 26.

Captain John T. Bull

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved