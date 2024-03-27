Wednesday’s Sports

The Lions close the two-game series on Wednesday at 1:00 pm.

NBA

Tuesday

Thunder (50-21) 119 – Pelicans (44-28) 112

Mavericks (43-29) 132 – Kings (42-30) 96

Luka Doncic added 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals as the Mavericks did in the Kings 132-96 for their fifth straight win. The Mavs moved into sixth place in the Western Conference, a game ahead of the Kings. Both teams are trying to avoid the play-in tournament.

Wednesday

Rockets (36-35) at Oklahoma City Thunder (50-21) at 7:00 pm

Spurs (16-56) at Salt Lake City Jazz (29-43) at 8:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (45-19-9) 6 – Sharks (16-47-8) 3

Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson each scored twice, Jamie Benn added a goal and two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Dallas took first place in the Central Division by two points over the Colorado Avalanche, who lost at home to Montreal. The Stars land in Vancouver Thursday to take on the Canucks at 9:00 pm on ESPN+.

SOCCER

Two North Lamar soccer players are playing in the Dallas Cup Tournament for South African teams. Sara Dorantes will play with the girls’ Team Ikapa today, Thursday, and Friday. Luis Morales played for the boys’ Team Ikapa on Sunday and Monday and will play with them again today.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

A&M-Commerce (6-29) 14 – Pine Bluff (11-12) 6

Sixteen hits and a pair of home runs helped the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team win 14-6 in eight innings. They snapped their losing streak on Tuesday evening at John Cain Family Field over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lady Lions. A&M-Commerce improves to 6-29 overall this season, having snapped a 21-game losing streak, which was the longest streak in NCAA Division I at the time. UAPB falls to 11-12 on the season. The Lions close the two-game series on Wednesday at 1:00 pm.

GOLF

Sam Benson (Gilmer-New Diana) tied for 14th for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team at The Big Texan. He shot a 71 on Tuesday at the Riverhill Country Club.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Arp 15 – Troup 10

Bells 4 – Gunter 3

Bonham 5 – Blue Ridge 3

Community 7 – Ranchview 1

Como-Pickton 10 – Fruitvale 2

Cooper 12 – Wolfe City 9

No. 3 Forney 14 – Crandall 1

Gilmer 17 – Kilgore 7

Hawkins 15 – Ore City 0

Henderson 5 – Carthage 4

No. 9 Huntsville 12 – Nacogdoches 0

James Bowie 8 – Linden-Kildare 6

Kaufman 14 – Wills Point 1

Lindale 7 – Brownsboro 5

Marshall 21 – Tyler Lions 0

Maud 12 – Bloomburg 1

Melissa 22 – McKinney North 1

Mt Pleasant 5 – Texas 1

New Diana 6 – Hughes Springs 0

North Forney 12 – Rockwall-Heath 8

North Lamar 20 – Liberty-Eylau 6

Pine Tree 11 – Longview 1

Pittsburg 14 – Paris 2

Princeton 17 – Greenville 3

No. 23 Queen City 22 – Paul Pewitt 0

No. 20 Rains 13 – Lone Oak 0

No. 11 Rockwall 8 – Tyler Legacy 0

Royse City 9 – Mesquite Horn 1

Sabine 8 – Gladewater 2

Saltillo 25 – Sulphur Bluff 15

Shelbyville 5 – Beckville 4

Spring Hill 10 – Center 9

Sulphur Springs 12 – Pleasant Grove 1

Tatum 3 – Jefferson 0

West Rusk 13 – Elysian Fields 8

White Oak 6 – Daingerfield 2

Whitehouse 10 – Hallsville 0

No. 18 Whitesboro 10 – No. 19 S&S Consolidated

Winnsboro 1 – Quitman 0

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Beckville 9 – Big Sandy 0

Carlisle 11 – Hawkins 7

Como-Pickton 11 – Yantis 1

No. 23 Corsicana 7 – Ennis 0

Dodd City 14 – Campbell 0

Dodd City 12 – Campbell 0

Hooks 5 – New Boston 3

Kilgore 13 – Center 3

Mabank 4 – Ford 3

Marshall 12 – Tyler Lions 2

New Diana 12 – Gladewater 4

North Lamar 3 – Paris 1

Ore City 11 – Linden-Kildare 6

Pleasant Grove 3 – Liberty-Eylau 2

Ranchview 3 – Farmersville 2

No. 19 Rockwall 6 – No. 24 Royse City 1

Seagoville 8 – West Mesquite 6

Shelbyville 5 – Joaquin 2

Spring Hill 13 – Gilmer 0

Sulphur Springs 7 – Pittsburg 4

Tatum 13 – Jefferson 0

Troup 7 – Arp 2

Van 8 – Chapel Hill TY 7

Van Alstyne 4 – Anna 3

West Rusk 9 – Elysian Fields 1

Winnsboro 18 – Quitman 1