Paris Police Report For Wednesday, November 8

On Tuesday morning at 7:55, a victim told a Community Service Officer that someone had defrauded her out of $1,000.00. She was late on a house payment and started receiving calls from the lender. She later received another call from a male who had some information about the loan and account, leading her to believe he was with the bank. The male advised her to pay $1,025.00 for the principal portion and instructed her to send the money through Western Union or a similar service. The victim sent $1,000.00 and has since learned the male was not associated with the bank.

At 11:51 Tuesday morning, a Community Service Officer took a report from a victim stating someone made several unauthorized transactions using her debit card information. They made them through a PayPal account linked to her debit card from a Credit Union. Six transactions had been charged, totaling $1,183, with other attempts denied. The transactions showed they converted the money to UAD (Australian and Australian Territories) dollars.

Paris Officers spoke with a victim in the 2200 block of SE 3rd Tuesday afternoon at 4:28. They stated that someone had broken into his Salem Camper Trailer over the weekend. The compartment that leads from outside to inside, running under the couch, had been broken and kicked in, and they opened a storage unit, and its latch is now inoperable. The owner did not report any items missing.

At 7:08 pm Tuesday, a youth pastor reported someone took a 1999 light blue Ford church van from the 5000 block of SE Loop 286. Witnesses saw it in Paris and Reno. Approximately one and a half hours after being reported as stolen, Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force Detectives located the van in a parking lot in the 500 block of Bonham Street. The van was processed and released back to the youth pastor. The Auto Theft Task Force will continue investigating.

Paris Police Department responded to 78 Calls for Service, with no arrests, and made 16 Traffic Stops on Tuesday, November 7.