PJC Veterans Day Ceremony slated for Friday, Nov. 10

 

Paris Junior College will observe Veterans Day at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. The ceremony will begin in the DeShong Chapel and move outside to the PJC Veterans Memorial, just north of the Administration building.

The memorial site honors PJC students who gave their lives in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

“As someone who was recently a college student and will always be a veteran, I love that Paris Junior College has a ceremony that brings both communities together,” said PJC Veterans Specialist Matthew Dillon. “I’m looking forward to meeting more of the local community and recognizing our veterans this Friday as we move into Veterans Day weekend.”

To learn more about PJC assistance for veterans, contact Dillon at 903-782-0371 or mdillon@parisjc.edu.

