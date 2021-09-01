Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 1)

Clint Cooper 5 hours ago

Raven Jordan | Kenneth Crittenden | Colby Flowers

Officers worked numerous calls of shots fired in the 2600-block of W. Austin, where one incident occurred. They arrested Colby Flowers at that location. Police charged Flowers for Felon in Possession of Firearm and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. Traffic stop later at 1300 Fitzhugh Street officers arrested Kenneth Crittenden for multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and Possession of Marijuana. Raven Jordan, also involved, was charged with numerous municipal warrants. The investigation will continue.

Paris Police responded to 116 calls for service and made four arrests on Tuesday (Aug 31).

