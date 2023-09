Louis Huley, Jr.

Officers on foot patrol contacted Tuesday morning at 2:19 came in contact with Louis Huley, Jr., in the 800 block of E. Provine. A warrant check revealed that he had an outstanding Felony warrant for Parole Violation in Georgia. They arrested Huley, and during booking, Huley became ill, and they transferred to a health care facility.

Officers made 13 traffic stops, arrested seven adults, and answered 83 calls for service for the reporting period ending Tuesday (Sep 12).