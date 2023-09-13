Wednesday’s Sports

Kader Kohou

NFL

After losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending Achilles tear, confirmed Tuesday by an MRI, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh strongly endorsed Zach Wilson as the new starter and scoffed at those who believe the misfortune had ruined their playoff hopes. Rodgers, injured on the Jets’ fourth snap of the new season, was placed on injured reserve and will have surgery. Rodgers will stay with the team during his rehab.

MLB

Monday

Athletics (46-99) 6 – Astros (82-64) 2

Mariners (80-65) 8 – Angels (68-78) 0

Rangers (80-64) 6 – Blue Jays (80-65) 3

Wednesday

Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays at 6:07 pm

Athletics at Houston Astros at 6:10 pmRobbie Grossman hit a two-run home run. Max Scherzer pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings. He left the mound because of a right triceps spasm, and the Texas Rangers beat Toronto 6-3 on Tuesday night. They leapfrogged the Blue Jays in the AL wild-card race as the Mariners did in the Angels 8-0 and the Astros lost their game to the Athletics 6-2.

One more long ball this year, and Matt Olson will be alone in Atlanta’s record book. Olson can set the franchise mark of 52 home runs on Wednesday should he go deep when the Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies and try to clinch their sixth straight NL East title with a victory. Atlanta is already guaranteed a playoff spot.

On Tuesday, Olson hit a solo shot in Atlanta’s 7-6 win over the Phillies in ten innings, tying the team record Andruw Jones set in 2005.

COLLEGE

Texas A&M University-Commerce football alum Kader Kohou began his second season in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins last week in the Dolphins win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kohou totaled nine tackles in the season opener, which the Dolphins won 36-34. He also recorded his first career sack in the game, sacking Justin Herbert.

The 2023 Texas A&M University-Commerce Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony is October 7 at 11:00 am inside the Rayburn Student Center’s Conference Room. The induction ceremony is in conjunction with the Lion Volleyball match against A&M-Corpus Christi at 2:00 pm and the Lion Football game against McNeese at 7:00 pm.