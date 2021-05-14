Paris Police Report Friday (May 14)

Stephen Cord Harrison

Officers arrested Stephen Cord Harrison, 26, of Paris, in the 1900-block of W. Austin Thursday morning at 7:14. Harrison had an outstanding parole violation warrant. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

At 7:26 Thursday morning, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 700-block of Ash St. The victim reported that someone during the night had taken a pistol from his car. The incident is under investigation.

Christopher Dayshon Castaneda

Paris Police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2100-block of Maple St. at 9:50 Thursday morning. Officers observed the resident of the house, Christopher Dayshon Castaneda, run out the back door. After the foot chase, the discovered Castaneda had an outstanding felony warrant out of Denton County charging him with failure to appear on manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of more than 200 grams and a felony warrant out of Dallas County charging him with burglary of a habitation. Castaneda had numerous Ecstasy pills, so officers set him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Police additionally added evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction. They placed him in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Misty Dawn Fulbright

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of NW 19th at 11:46 Thursday night. The driver was Misty Dawn Fulbright, 33, of Paris. Fulbright was known to have an outstanding felony warrant charging her with fraud by possession or use of identifying information of an older adult. Fulbright was arrested and placed in the City Jail. She is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to two burglar alarms on N. Main in the 600 and 800 blocks. The first was at 4:16 Friday morning. Officers observed a slender male wearing all black, a face covering, and gloves on surveillance video. While investigating that burglary, the second alarm occurred at 4:30 am. Surveillance video shows a slender male wearing all black with a face covering and gloves inside the business. Officers believed that the same person burglarized both, and the suspect fled both before officers arrived. The investigations continue.

Paris Police responded to 120 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (May 13).