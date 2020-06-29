Paris Police Report Monday (Jun 29)

Paris Police responded to a man with a gun call in the 900-block of SE 23rd Friday afternoon at 2:51. Reportedly, the driver of a white Dodge Ram pick-up had lost control and struck a parked Ford pick-up that was sitting in a driveway. Witnesses advised that two occupants from the white Dodge had fled the scene on foot. Officers located both occupants, and they claimed that they were being chased and shot at by someone in an older model Grand Marquis car. Officers did observe evidence of the shotting, and there were no injuries in the incident.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1700-block of N. Main Saturday afternoon at 5:24. Allegedly, a white male and a black male got into an altercation, and the black male knocked the white male out. After that altercation, a white male in a gray pick-up pulled up and produced a handgun to break up the fight. The white male in the gray pick-up then fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers made contact with the white male who was driving the gray pick-up, and he advised that the black male produced a knife after the altercation, and he stopped to keep any further violence from happening. The incident is under investigation.

At 3:26 Monday morning, Paris Police went to the 2000-block of S. Collegiate Dr. about a security check where they learned that two large crowds were gathered and possibly going to fight. Officers made contact with a 26-year-old male who reported that he had been a part of the protest in the 1800-block of N. Main in the evening before. He added that a burgundy Yukon had tried to run over him. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 249 calls for service and arrested four people over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Jun 28).