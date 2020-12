Paris Police spoke with a victim of a theft in the PD Lobby at 1:28 Wednesday afternoon. The victim reported that someone had entered his mother’s residence in the 10-block of E. Sherman St and had stolen his pistol. The victim believes that the unknown suspect had entered the home by crawling through the doggie door sometime in October. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (Dec 9).