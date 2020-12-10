Thursday’s Sports

Brian O’Nora – Getty Images

MLB

Major League Baseball umpire Brian O’Nora pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation charges. According to a press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Officials named O’Nora as part of a group of over a dozen men arrested in a prostitution sting. The 57-year-old umpire appeared at his arraignment, and they released him on a $5,000 bond. O’Nora will make his next court appearance on March 3, 2021.

NCAA

LSU Athletics and head coach Ed Orgeron released statements on Wednesday, Dec. 9, regarding the LSU football team not participating in a bowl game this year. The coach said that LSU had informed the NCAA and SEC that it would self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program this year. It is in addition to self-imposed sanctions already declared. LSU decided the latter after the discovery of the NCAA rules violations that came to light. LSU’s current record is 3-5, with two regular-season games remaining on the schedule.

SMU will be staying close to home to play in the Frisco Bowl. The Mustangs (7-3) accepted an invitation Wednesday to be in the Dec. 19 game about a half-hour drive from their campus. Their opponent, likely from Conference USA, is still to be determined.

Baylor took care of business after inviting SFA to Waco. The Bears won 83-52 over the Lumberjacks.

HIGH SCHOOL

Congratulations to the following football players on being selected for Academic All-State Football Honors. It is a great accomplishment and well deserved for these guys. They took care of business on and off the field. I’m very proud of how they represented our football program.

Academic All-State (THSCA):

Wiley Bennett – 2nd Team

Alfredo Olavide – 2nd Team

Koben Wiley – 2nd Team

Landry Meskimen – Honorable Mention

Caden Davis – Honorable Mention

Raydon McCormack – Honorable Mention

Langston Bridges – Honorable Mention

Sulphur Springs led the way with four superlatives on the 15-5A All-District volleyball team. The Wildcats had Sadie Washburn (Co-Most Valuable Player), Peyton Hammack (Co-Most Valuable Setter), Brooklynn Burnside (Blocker of the Year), and Coaching Staff of the Year. They choose Jaycee Woods of Mount Pleasant as Sever of the Year.

Mt Pleasant’s Friday games versus Maud will be the same format as last Tuesday’s. No freshman game with the JV starting at 5:00, and Varsity will follow around 6:30.

Mt Pleasant has changed the site for the Tiger’s game Saturday against Pine Tree. We will be at Pine Tree, eliminating the Mt Pleasant’s match on Saturday (Dec 12). Pine Tree will be at Mt Pleasant on Thursday (Jan 7) at the high school gym at 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm.