Paris Police Report Thursday (Oct 1)

Kenneth Moore, Jr.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 3500-block of Lamar Thursday morning at 12:10 for not having on headlights. The driver, Kenneth Moore, 35, of Montgomery, Louisiana, had an outstanding felony warrant out of Harris County, Texas, charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breath. Moore was arrested and booked before being transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 600-block of NW 10th at 12:24 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officers that they heard gunshots and then saw two vehicles leaving the area. Officers located one in the 700-block of N. Main, but the occupants were uncooperative with the investigation. There were no injuries. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 61 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday (Sep 30).